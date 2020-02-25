One person dead after stabbing at St. Petersburg home, police say

article

Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a deadly stabbing early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at a home, located at 4827 Haines Road North. Around 2:30 a.m., police said they received a call about an argument between two men at the home. One was stabbed, detectives said, and had life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim, an adult male, was taken to Bayfront Health where he passed away. Police said they are unsure if the stabbing victim was a resident of the home.

One person is being questioned as of Tuesday morning.

“It looks like the two men were known to each other and they got into some kind of quarrel," said Yolanda Fernandez, a spokesperson for the St. Petersburg Police Department. "We don’t believe there is any issue with anyone else being in danger in this area.”

The events leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.