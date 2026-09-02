One person dead, dog escapes Inverness house fire

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The Brief Firefighters found one person dead following a house fire Tuesday morning near Inverness. The blaze was contained to a single room, but smoke spread throughout the entire East Banner Lane home. Deputies confirmed a dog escaped the home safely, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



One person died in a house fire Tuesday morning, while a dog escaped the blaze on East Banner Lane near Inverness, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Inverness House Fire

Inverness fire response

What we know:

Firefighters rushed to the home outside Inverness city limits around 9:37 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of smoke. Crews say they entered the structure to battle the flames and search for anyone trapped inside.

During the search, firefighters said they found one person dead in the home. The fire was kept to one room, but thick smoke pushed throughout the building, according to the fire department. No other injuries were reported.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, a dog made it out safely.

Investigation into fatality

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the identity of the victim. The state fire marshal is still working to determine what caused the fire.