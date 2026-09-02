One person dead, dog escapes Inverness house fire
INVERNESS, Fla. - One person died in a house fire Tuesday morning, while a dog escaped the blaze on East Banner Lane near Inverness, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.
Inverness House Fire
Inverness fire response
What we know:
Firefighters rushed to the home outside Inverness city limits around 9:37 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of smoke. Crews say they entered the structure to battle the flames and search for anyone trapped inside.
During the search, firefighters said they found one person dead in the home. The fire was kept to one room, but thick smoke pushed throughout the building, according to the fire department. No other injuries were reported.
According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, a dog made it out safely.
Investigation into fatality
What we don't know:
Deputies have not released the identity of the victim. The state fire marshal is still working to determine what caused the fire.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Citrus County Fire Rescue, who explained how firefighters responded, as well as the Inverness Fire Department and local deputies.