One person detained following security breach at MacDill Air Force Base

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The Brief A civilian breached the perimeter of MacDill Air Force Base on Saturday afternoon, according to officials. Base security officers detained the intruder after a violent altercation. Both the suspect and an officer were transported for medical care.



Base security personnel detained an unauthorized civilian who breached the perimeter of MacDill Air Force Base and violently fought responding officers Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Security breach at military base

What we know:

A civilian intruder without authorized access breached the base boundary around 1 p.m. Saturday. Security officers responded quickly, and the assailant violently engaged them before being taken into custody, according to the base.

Officials state both the assailant and an officer received non-life-threatening injuries during the physical struggle. Emergency medical teams transported both individuals to a local facility for medical treatment.

Base perimeter security details

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the assailant or disclosed a possible motive for entering the property. It also remains unclear how the civilian managed to bypass the perimeter barrier.

Military base response ongoing

What's next:

Law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the security breach. Officials said additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.