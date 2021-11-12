One person found dead in Tampa mobile home fire

article

Hillsborough County fire officials are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire where one person was found dead.

It happened around midnight Friday at the Lazy Oaks Mobile Home Park, located at 14011 North Nebraska Avenue. Crews said the double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire officials concluded the home was a total loss in the fire.

Two adults were home at the time. One safely escaped but the other did not, according to the agency.

There was some minor damage to the adjacent home.

Investigators have not released the victim's name.