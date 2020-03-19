One person hospitalized following shooting in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Clearwater.
Police said they responded to the shooting around 5:10 a.m. Thursday at Pennsylvania Avenue and LaSalle Street.
A male was shot by a suspect, police said, and was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. His condition was not released.
Police have not said if a suspect was identified. No one is in custody.
The shooting victim's identity was not provided.