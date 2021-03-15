One person injured at Tampa nightclub shooting

article

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at Club 92, located at the corn of U.S. Highway 92 and Faulkenburg Road. As of Monday morning, deputies have not released information on a possible suspect or suspect description.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

The shooting victim, who was taken to Tampa General Hospital, is expected to be OK.

