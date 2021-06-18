One person injured in North Port shooting Friday

article

North Port police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday night.

Officers and rescue crews were dispatched to a location near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue at 8:45 for reports of a shooting.

Police said they found one victim with injuries from a gunshot.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim know each other, but the suspect's identity was not released.

Police said they do not believe there is a current threat to the public, but the situation was "very active and ongoing."

Biscayne Blvd. was closed in the area.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 941-429-7300.