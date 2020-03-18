One person injured in overnight Tampa shooting

article

Hillsborough County deputies are trying to piece together the details leading up to a shooting that left one person injured.

Officials with the sheriff's office said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of North 19th Street and east 138th Avenue.

Deputies said a man was shot and walked to AdventHealth on East Fletcher Avenue, which is nearly two miles away. Officials haven't released his condition or identity.

There is no information on whether there is a suspect description of identity.\