One suspect arrested, 2 still sought in weekend shooting outside Ellenton outlet mall

Manatee County deputies have arrested one of three possible suspects in a shooting that injured one person outside Ellenton Premium Outlets Sunday.

Detectives said they have identified two of the three shooting suspects and several pieces of evidence were collected after the shooting.

They were able to arrest 18-year-old Octavio Banos early Sunday morning at his home in Palmetto. He's charged with attempted murder.

The vehicle investigators believe was used in the crime was found at another residence near the mall.

Additional arrests are expected, the sheriff's office said.

The 18-year-old victim is still hospitalized and said to be stable. Their condition was not available, however, he is expected to survive.



