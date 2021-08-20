Only the fully vaccinated can enter indoor San Francisco venues

San Francisco is enforcing a new vaccine mandate on Friday, which means that only people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed in some indoor venues.

Many restaurants say they want to keep staff and customers safe but they also don’t want to deal with people angry about this new rule who might try to force their way inside.

"Especially after a few drinks," said restaurant owner John Caine. "I worry about that. As I said to the team, ‘back away.’ We're not going to argue. We will tell people they can't come in."

MORE: San Francisco bars, restaurants to begin checking for vaccination proof

The mandate that went into effect on midnight makes San Francisco the only city in the country to allow fully vaccinated people inside restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, and venues. New York City has also started requiring proof of vaccination for indoor settings, but unlike San Francisco, the rule does not require full vaccination.

Customers must show proof of vaccination before entering as well as a photo ID.

That could be your vaccine card, a photo of it stored on your phone, or a digital record.

The rule has the support of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

Advertisement

"If they are not vaccinated or choose not to show their vaccination then dining in San Francisco is not for you right now.," said Laurie Thomas, executive director of the association.

