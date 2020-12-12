Opinions on COVID-19 vaccine split across the region

Even though it will be several months until a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone who wants it, people across the bay area say they're either excited to get it, or are not convinced it will protect their health.

"Once it becomes available, absolutely I'll be getting it," said Rebecca Levine. "I definitely want to do it so I can hang around my parents and my grandparents and not have to worry about them catching the virus and getting sick."

However, not everyone will be rushing to get the vaccine. Some people tell Fox 13 they will not get it when it becomes more widely available.

"Well, the human body has a 99% effective rate to eliminate this disease and keep you away from it so why would I go with something that has a 94%; less effective rate," said Steve Kazakis.

However, the vaccine still brings up some concerns for people who want to get it.

"I know there's a lot of skepticism about the vaccine and that worries me because I think a lot of people won't get the vaccine, and I don't think it really works unless you have everybody else buy into it," said Adrian Deal.

