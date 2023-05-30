New Port Richey man arrested after opioid overdose causes canal crash, police say

New Port Richey police say a possible opioid overdose is to blame for a man and his car being found in a canal on Sunday night.

Around 8:57 p.m., police say they responded to the southern end of Blue Harbor Drive after receiving a report of a man trapped in his 2013 gray Infinity. New Port Richey Fire Personnel also responded to the scene.

READ: Pasco County to use settlement money to launch fund to combat opioid crisis

According to officials, the registered owner of the car, 36-year-old Vincent Monroe, was found unconscious and unresponsive. The car's back tires were on the edge of the seawall and the hood of the car was completely underwater.

Officers say they entered the water, broke open a window, and pulled Monroe out.

Police say that Narcan was immediately given to Monroe after suspecting that he had an overdose.

READ: Pasco County trains code compliance officers to use Narcan in an attempt to fight opioid epidemic

According to officials, Monroe regained consciousness after a short time and was taken to a nearby hospital.

After an investigation into the crash, Monroe was arrested for DUI, DUI Property Damage, Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.