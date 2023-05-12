Pasco County trains code compliance officers to use Narcan, defibrillators in an attempt to fight opioid epide

Opioid overdoses have plagued communities across the nation, including here in Florida, which is why Pasco County is taking proactive measures to prevent more deaths from happening.

Pasco County’s 22 code compliance officers are being trained to use Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses.

There were about 250 cases between January and March of this year, where emergency medical responders had to use Narcan on patients, according to the Pasco County Department of Health.

That’s down from 300 cases in the first quarter last year.

Pasco County’s Code Compliance Director Patrick Arotin says the Narcan training is a proactive approach to fighting the opioid epidemic.

"The basis behind it is just their constant contact with the residents in the community, especially those in the homeless encampments that we have around the county and we just thought it would be a good idea for them to have this training on Narcan. God forbid should they be exposed themselves or find somebody who is currently under the influence of heroin and having a medical episode," Arotin explained.

Pasco County’s code compliance officers are also being shown how to use defibrillators and they’re renewing their CPR certifications.

"God forbid, again, if they come in contact with someone who is out there in the public, which they do each and every day, they have the resources, the tools available, and the training to help someone," said Arotin.

All the county’s code compliance officers are expected to have all of their training completed by the end of the month.