Oral arguments Friday in lawsuit challenging Florida's strict social media ban

Attorneys are giving oral arguments on Friday in a challenge to Florida's new law banning kids under the age of 14 from having social media accounts.

Battle over HB 3

The backstory:

In 2024, the Florida Legislature overwhelmingly passed HB 3, which Gov. Ron DeSantis then signed into law. It bans children under 14 from creating social media accounts while requiring parental permission for 14 and 15-year-olds. It also requires social platforms to use age verification systems.

While the law technically went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, it's been paused pending the outcome of the challenge in federal court.

What they're saying:

Now-former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner was a big proponent of the bill, which received bipartisan support.

"More crimes against children happen on these platforms than on any other venue. We know that. We also know that social media platforms have caused a devastating effect on the mental well-being of our children," Renner said last year.

Supporters also cited studies showing how social media can be harmful, especially for kids – including excessive scrolling, violent or sexually explicit content, bullying and posts that focus on body image – all of which can fuel anxiety and depression.

The other side:

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents several popular social media companies, filed suit against HB 3, arguing the law violates the constitution by impinging upon minors’ rights to free speech.

Free speech advocates and tech companies have successfully argued that similar legislation in other states violates the constitution.

Age verification requirements have also been deemed problematic in other court challenges. Courts in Arkansas and Utah found the requirements create a chilling effect for adults who may want to use certain platforms, but would be deterred by having to submit government-issued documentation or biometric scans in order to gain access.

What's next:

Oral arguments are scheduled for Friday in a federal courtroom in Tallahassee. No word on when a ruling will be issued.

