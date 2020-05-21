Orange County Task Force approves phased reopening of Universal Orlando, public allowed on June 5th

article

The proposed phased reopening plan by Universal Orlando Resort has been approved by the Orange County reopening task force, meaning they could begin reopening on June 1st after months of being shut down because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the Orange County reopening task force meeting on Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort said that they would like to begin reopening in phases starting on June 1st. They said the opening would be gradual and would manage capacity across the entire resort, including within attractions, restaurants, and stores.

They explained that on June 1st and June 2nd, they would like to open the parks to team members to test the new safety protocols. Following that, on June 3rd and 4th, they would like to open the parks to invited guests and annual pass holders. Then on June 5th, they want to be open to the public.

See the preventative measures being taken by Universal Orlando Resort below.

The Orange County Task Force immediately voted following Universal's proposal and approved the plan. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings still needs to give his approval and then the proposed plan will go to Governor DeSantis for the final say.

