Orban Nursery’s open house tradition takes place Saturday

Once a year, a Poinsettia farm in Bradenton opens to the public just in time for Christmas.

Orban’s Nursery will be hosting its annual drive-thru festival and sale on November 27. It’s a rare opportunity for the community to visit the nursery, take pictures, and purchase the popular holiday plant. It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds go to the Florida Nursery, Growers, and Landscape Association’s Manasota Scholarship Fund and also the Duette One Room Schoolhouse.

Orban's Nursery has been around since 1914. The family-owned nursery grows 14 acres of colorful plants, which is nearly 200,000 poinsettias.

It is located at 9601 9th Avenue North in Bradenton.

For more information on the open house, head over to their Facebook event.

