Organization provides an innovative approach to fighting food insecurity

The Brief A new approach to fighting food insecurity is changing how people give and receive meals. Breadcoin is a physical token worth $2.50, allowing people to buy food at participating restaurants and food trucks. It is designed to fight food insecurity while allowing those who need help to maintain dignity.



In an innovative approach to fighting food insecurity, a local organization is changing how people give and receive meals.

It’s called Breadcoin, a physical token designed to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to food with dignity.

The story is "What's Right With Tampa Bay."

The backstory:

For many people experiencing food insecurity, the struggle isn’t just about finding a meal, but also maintaining dignity. That’s where Breadcoin comes in.

"Breadcoin started in 2016 in Washington, DC, and it is a physical food token," said Nicole Pauls, Breadcoin’s Tampa Regional Coordinator.

Each token, worth $2.50, allows recipients to purchase food at participating restaurants and food trucks.

"You go up to a food truck, and you get to choose what you want from the menu," said Nicole Pauls. "Do you want a cheeseburger, a hamburger? Do you want wings or pizza or maybe tacos?"

Local perspective:

Through partnerships with food trucks and mobile caterers, Breadcoin also helps organize community food events, where everyone is welcome to share a meal.

"To eat something like this, it makes my day, especially if it's chicken," said Carroll Bonner. "I love my chicken."

"It's helped me and my wife out a lot," said Brock Bonner. "If it wasn't for them, I don't know what I'd do out here."

Each food truck is guaranteed a minimum amount in tokens, making it a win-win for businesses and those in need.

"I'm so excited to help them and feed them today. I love Breadcoin, and I appreciate what they're doing for the community," said Monica Tabor of Casablanca Fusion Food Truck. "It's a win-win for us and for the community, too."

What you can do:

Breadcoins are funded entirely by donations. Every dollar contributed goes directly toward purchasing tokens, which are then placed into circulation.

"We're looking for more vendors and more communities that want to partner with Breadcoin to continue to expand, and it's been a success. I think it will continue," said Michael Pauls, Breadcoin’s Tampa Community Engagement.

Supporters can buy them for personal use, distribute them to individuals or fund large-scale food events.

"The token for Breadcoin allows you to eat nutritious meals and have a dignity of choice of what you eat and when you eat," said Michael Pauls.

Big picture view:

With a simple yet powerful concept, Breadcoin is redefining community giving, one meal and one coin at a time.

What an inspiring way to bring people together.

Breadcoin proves that food is more than just nourishment; it’s a bridge to community and connection.

To get involved or support this initiative, visit Breadcoin’s website here .

The Source: FOX 13's Bryan Gray collected the information for this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: