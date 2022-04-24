Orlando FreeFall rider death: Family of Tyre Sampson expected to file lawsuit on Monday, attorney says

The family of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death while on the Orlando FreeFall ride in March 2022 is expected to file a lawsuit in Florida on Monday, according to a family spokesperson.



A source told FOX 35 that the family intends to file a "wrongful death" lawsuit against multiple businesses involved. Details as to which businesses would be involved or the damages, if any, the family was seeking were not immediately available.

FOX 35 expects to receive a copy of the lawsuit on Monday. A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning, where Sampson's mother, Nekia Dodd, is expected to talk with reporters in St. Louis, Missouri about her son's death.

Sampson's father, Yarnell Sampson, told FOX 35 in March that his son was smart, did well in school, and had dreams of playing football in the NFL. "This should never happen," he said.

Sampson died March 24 after he fell out of the restraints while on Orlando FreeFall, a relatively new drop tower attraction – billed as the world's tallest drop tower – at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Last week, Quest Engineering, a forensics company hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, to investigate what happened, released its initial report and determined that the operator of the ride made "manual adjustments" to the ride's harness proximity sensor on two of the seats, including the one Sampson was in, which falsely showed that Sampson was secured in his seat and that the ride was safe to operate.

Those changes allowed the ride's restraint opening to be more than double what it was supposed to be, said Commissioner Nikki Fried during a press conference last week.

The average gap is supposed to be nearly three inches, according to Quest Engineering's report. The gap for Sampson's seat was nearly seven inches, which allowed him to slip between the restraint and the seat after the ride's magnets engaged to slow it down, the report concluded.

It was also determined that the ride itself did not experience a mechanical or electrical failure, according to the report, though there were other contributing factors to Sampson's death. It did not elaborate on what those contributing factors were.

Sampson was visiting Orlando with another family from St. Louis, Missouri, his family has said. He went with friends to ICON Park.

Orlando FreeFall is a vertical drop tower that takes riders some 400 feet into the air, briefly tilts them forward, and then drops them several hundred feet toward the ground before magnets engage slow it down.

It opened in December 2021 alongside the Orlando Slingshot, two new rides from The Slingshot Group, an amusement company that owns multiple attractions and rides around Central Florida, that opened at ICON Park.

Both rides have been closed since March 2022, pending multiple ongoing investigations.