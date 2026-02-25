Customers receive more than just a meal at Mr. B’s Southern Kitchen in Tampa

article

The Brief Mr. B’s Southern Kitchen serves up comfort food rooted in family tradition. Owner Ninkia Green says the restaurant is built to feel like home. Located at 3401 N. Nebraska Ave. in Tampa, Green says her mother inspired both the recipes and the mission of caring for the community.



When customers walk into Mr. B’s Southern Kitchen, many are looking for more than just a plate of food.

What they're saying:

"I get a lot of customers coming here, and they would come in, and they was like, 'I just had a bad day, I just need some comfort food,’" Mr. B’s Southern Kitchen owner Ninkia Green said.

Green says that comfort is exactly what she set out to serve. From the beginning, she wanted to create a place that feels like home, somewhere families can gather and feel safe.

Even the name carries meaning. The "B" represents resilience, like a bee’s nest that keeps coming back no matter how many times it is knocked down. Green says the restaurant reflects that same spirit, continuing to grow stronger alongside the neighborhood it serves.

The menu is packed with Southern staples made from scratch, including honey hot chicken, turkey wings, catfish, short ribs and smothered pork chops, with sides like collard greens, mac and cheese and candy yams made the old-fashioned way.

For Green, the recipes are personal. She says when customers enjoy the food, they are taking a piece of her passion with them.

Green credits her mother for inspiring both the recipes and the mission behind the restaurant. She says her mom always stressed the importance of taking care of each other, staying together and offering comfort.

Mr. B’s Southern Kitchen is located at 3401 N. Nebraska Ave. in Tampa.