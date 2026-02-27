Florida man accused of manipulating Winn-Dixie self-checkouts, stealing nearly $10K in groceries over 8 months

The Brief A Florida man is accused of manipulating Winn-Dixie self-checkouts and stealing nearly $10K worth of groceries over eight months. Investigators say he avoided paying full-price for expensive items like steaks, chicken wings, laundry detergent, diapers and toilet paper. Detectives eventually caught on after Mitchell hit the same stores more than 100 times. They were able to match up the thefts since he used the same loyalty number during each purchase.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they have caught the man responsible for manipulating self-checkouts at several Winn-Dixie locations across the county over eight months.

What we know:

Julian Mitchell, 44, of Riverview is accused of stealing nearly $10,000 worth of groceries at four Winn-Dixie locations since March 2025.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say he avoided paying full-price for expensive items like steaks, chicken wings, laundry detergent, diapers and toilet paper.

Detectives eventually caught on after Mitchell hit the same stores more than 100 times. They were able to match up the thefts since he used the same loyalty number during each purchase.

What we don't know:

HCSO did not clarify how Mitchell was able to manipulate the self-checkout process to receive a lower price.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that this is more than a run-of-the-mill retail theft.

"This arrest sends a clear message that organized retail theft will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Crimes like this don’t just hurt businesses, they drive up prices for hardworking families at the checkout line. Our Retail Theft Unit works closely with our retail partners to identify repeat offenders, hold them accountable, and protect our community."

At the time of his arrest, Mitchell was already on active probation for a prior case involving drug charges.

What's next:

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 9 a.m.