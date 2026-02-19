Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2026: Here’s what to know

The Brief The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is taking place February 27 – March 1, 2026. From a schedule of events to where to park, this guide is chock-full of information to know before you go.



The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is revving up and will roll into town at the end of the month.

From a schedule of events to where to park, this guide is chock-full of information to know before you go.

When is the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2026?

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is taking place February 27 – March 1, 2026.

Where is the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg?

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is located in the area surrounding the Duke Energy Centers for the Arts and Albert Whitted Park.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary circuit that uses the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts (Mahaffey Theater), The Dalí Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport.

How can I buy tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg?

Tickets can be purchased here.

Where can I park for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg?

Parking will be available at Tropicana Field in lots 6 & 7 for $30 per day. Note: Only cashless payments will be accepted.

City parking garages are available at $25 per day.

Motorcycle parking is available along the west side of 1st Street South between 1st Avenue South and Central Avenue for $10.

What is the schedule of events for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg?

February 26, 2026

INDYCAR Party in the Park from 4 – 7 p.m. at North Straub Park, positioned between Bayshore Dr. NE and Beach Dr. NE along the waterfront.

5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track at 5 p.m. at 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg.

February 27, 2026

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Practice 8 – 9:40 a.m.

Qualifying USF2000 10 -10:30 a.m.

Qualifying Mazda MX-5 Cup 10:50 – 11:10 a.m.

USF2000 Race 1 – 11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR Series Autograph Session – American Legion in Firestone Fan Experience 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 1 – 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series 1 – 1:45 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice 1 1:35 – 3 p.m.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Practice – 4 – 4:50 p.m.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Qualifying 5:05 – 6 p.m.

February 28, 2026

Gates open at 7 a.m.

Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 2 8:35 – 9:15 a.m.

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice 2 9:35 – 11 a.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Autograph Session – American Legion in Firestone Fan Experience 11 – 11:45 a.m.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Introductions 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race (80 laps) 12 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying 3:45 – 4:15 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying 4:35 – 6 p.m.

March 1, 2026

Gates open 8 a.m.

NTT INDYCAR Series warm-up 9:05 – 9:35 a.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone race (45 laps)

NTT INDYCAR Series Driver Introductions 11:20 a.m.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race (100 Laps) 12:29 p.m.

USF2000 Race 2 3-3:40 p.m.

Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2 4 – 4:40 p.m.