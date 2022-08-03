Father suspected of killing wife, kids inside Orlando home, then himself, police say

Police have identified the three adults and two children who were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Tuesday in what is suspected to be an apparent murder-suicide. A man is accused of killing his wife and three children, according to police.

Officers responded to the home on Lake District Lake Tuesday afternoon following a request for a well-being check and found five family members dead: Donovan Ramirez, 45, Stephanie Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Ramirez, 7.

Authorities suspect Donovan, the father, killed his wife, Stephanie, and the three others before killing himself.

A gun was found inside the home, though police said the Medical Examiner's Office would determine how each of the people died.

Flowers and a small candle have been left on the doorstep of the Ramirez family.

Residents of the Lake Nona neighborhood are in tears, knowing this was an act of domestic violence.

"It's really frustrating to not know that somebody needs help," Claudia Galaeas said. Police are trying to determine if there were prior acts of domestic violence.

Neighbors said the family moved in a couple of months ago. "I didn’t hear anything. I wish I did. I definitely would have liked, to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in this situation," Heather Collins said.

The CEO of Harbor House recommends reporting anything suspicious to authorities, if you suspect there’s a problem, or refer victims to resources like Harbor House a shelter for abused women and children.

In this case the family had only been here a couple of months, another sign of domestic violence. "Moving from one state to another. Moving from across town. And so, that is definitely a sign of domestic violence."

Other signs include someone too scared to go places without checking in with their spouse, or being afraid to buy something for themselves.

While officials said this was an isolated incident, neighbors are still on edge. "We are very, very scared, because this is one of the safest neighborhoods here in Orlando," Maria Morris said.