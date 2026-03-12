Child dies, another critically injured after hit-and-run crash in Polk County: Sheriff's office

The Brief A child is dead and another was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Polk County, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators say the children were hit while crossing Crystal Beach Road to head to Faith Baptist Church. The 8-year-old died and the 10-year-old is hospitalized with a broken leg, broken arm, and a skull fracture.



Polk County detectives are searching for the driver responsible for hitting two young children outside a church Wednesday night, killing an 8-year-old boy and leaving a 10-year-old fighting for his life.

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on Crystal Beach Road near Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven.

Investigators say that the two children—who are not siblings—were attending a church event and were attempting to cross Crystal Beach Road from the west side.

The 8-year-old died from his injuries and the 10-year-old is hospitalized with a broken leg, broken arm and a skull fracture.

Sheriff Grady Judd is asking people to contact the sheriff’s office with information about the crash.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives and crime analysts have been working all night using every available resource to identify the vehicle, and ultimately the driver who chose to flee, rather than help those two children. We are praying for the families and friends of the children, and for the child who is in hospital bed fighting for his life, "Judd said.

What we don't know:

Witnesses were unable to provide a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle, and detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage and following up on leads to identify the driver.

The identities of the children involved have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone who has any information about this hit-and-run is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

If you have information and want to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.