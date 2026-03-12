2 hospitalized after Clearwater shooting; investigation underway: Police

article

The Brief Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting along Beckett Street in Clearwater Thursday evening, officers said. The Clearwater Police Department said they received a report of two men shot in the area of 1141 Beckett Street. They said the victims drove to the 1300 block of Terrace Road after the shooting, which is where responding officers found them.



What we know:

The Clearwater Police Department said they received a report of two men shot in the area of 1141 Beckett Street.

They said the victims drove to the 1300 block of Terrace Road after the shooting, which is where responding officers found them.

One of the victims was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital and the other was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

What we don't know:

Clearwater police have not detailed the extent of the victims' injuries. Officials said the suspect or suspects remain unknown to investigators, and they are currently at large.

Police also have not said what led up to the shooting.

This remains an active investigation.