Oscar Mayer starts selling 'Cold Dog' popsicle in select cities

Oscar Mayer announced Thursday it would sell a hot dog-flavored popsicle in a handful of U.S. cities.

The popsicle, dubbed the "Cold Dog," is being sold for $2 at frozen desserts company Popbar locations in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans and Long Beach, Oscar Mayer said in a press release . It visibly resembles a hot dog topped with mustard and has "smokey, umami notes of Oscar Mayer's iconic Weiner."

Oscar Mayer said the "Cold Dog" comes from its "Stupid or Genius" social media campaign. Thousands of hot dog fans said the hot dog-flavored popsicle was "genius," prompting the Kraft Heinz subsidiary to collaborate with Popbar to make the product a reality, according to the release.

"After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality," Anne Field, head of North American brand communications for Oscar Mayer, said in a statement. "For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat."

This isn't the first hot dog-flavored cold treat Oscar Mayer has debuted. In 2019, the company unveiled a ice cream sandwich with "spicy Dijon gelato" and "hot dog sweet cream" between a "cookie bun."

