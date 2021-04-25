Oscars 2021: 93rd annual Academy Awards take place Sunday in cinematic fashion

Reimagined award shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic allowed awards season to go on, but they’ve failed to do much in terms of ratings.

So when the 93rd annual Academy Awards starts Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, organizers want to make it clear that the Oscars won’t look like just another award show conducted via Zoom.

The celebration of the year in film will be shot like a movie itself. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is leading a team of producers who are determined to make this year’s show stand out.

RELATED: An Oscars like no other: 'Nomadland' the film to beat on a night of firsts

"It's not going to be like anything that's been done before," he said.

According to the Associated Press, the event will be shot at 24 frames per second, compared to the usual 30fps. It will air in a widescreen format and the presenters are considered cast members playing themselves, or at least a version of themselves.

Advertisement

And instead of giving winners 45 seconds to make an acceptance speech, they’re being offered space, encouraged to tell a story and make it personal, Soderbergh said.

The Oscars will take place the Dolby Theatre and at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and face masks won’t be required for those appearing on TV. That’s not to say all pandemic precautions are being thrown out the window.

An Oscar Statue is displayed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball press preview at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, in Hollywood, California, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Those not appearing on camera will still be masked up.

"Masks are going to play a very important role in the story," Soderbergh said. "That topic is very central to the narrative."

The audience will be limited to just 170 people, and they’ll be rotated in and out throughout the night — abiding by a pre-established itinerary.

Temperatures will be checked prior to admittance and attendees must have passed at least three coronavirus tests leading up to the event.

RELATED: City of Los Angeles accused of moving the homeless in order to prepare for the Oscars

A drastically scaled-down red carpet walk will take place, limited to just three photographers, and the backstage press room will not happen this year, FOX News reported.

The pandemic devastated the film industry, with many big-screen projects settling for release on streaming platforms. Many of this year’s nominees come from platforms like Netflix and HBO Max.

Here are the nominees for the biggest awards:

Actor in a leading role

Chadwick Boseman "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins "The Father"

Gary Oldman "Mank"

Steven Yeun "Minari"

Actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom, Jr. "One Night in Miami..."

Paul Raci "Sound of Metal"

Lakeith Stanfield "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Actress in a leading role

Viola Davis "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan "Promising Young Woman"

Actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"

Glenn Close "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Youn "Minari"

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg "Another Round"

David Fincher "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung "Minari"

Chloé Zhao "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell "Promising Young Woman"

Best picture

"The Father" David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

"Judas and the Black Messiah" Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

"Mank" Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

"Minari" Christina Oh, Producer

"Nomadland" Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

"Promising Young Woman" Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

"Sound of Metal" Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

A full list of nominees can be found here.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press and Fox News contributed.