‘Out of this world’ space car pulled over on Missouri highway ‘comes in peace’

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Deputies in Missouri recently came across a vehicle that was truly ‘out of this world.’

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a UFO-like vehicle drew a lot of attention as it traveled on the highway slower than the speed of light.

READ: Whistleblower claims US is concealing program that captures UFOs

Deputies who pulled over the driver of the ‘spacecraft’ said he came in peace.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s agency joked that deputies had a conversation with the spacecraft’s operator about his ‘out of space, correction, out of state registration.’

READ: UFO transparency advocates want UAP questions in presidential debate

The driver said he was headed to a UFO festival in Roswell, New Mexico, and assured the deputy he would take care of the issue when he returned to ‘Krypton’.

Deputies also said they warned the operator about the county’s strict enforcement of traveling at warp speed on the interstate.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter