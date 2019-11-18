Over 100 arrested during undercover human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County

Authorities with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will announce a major bust in an operation that was months in the making. Dozens of people were arrested in connection to human trafficking.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sheriff Chad Chronister will brief the public on their undercover investigation, which lasted about five months and led to more than 100 arrests.

Deputies are expected to play video from the undercover operations, and speak more on their efforts to eradicate human trafficking within the county. They said there will be a large and coordinated response against human trafficking ahead of major events in Tampa, including WrestleMania and the Super Bowl. Law enforcement officials said they see a dramatic rise whenever large events – particularly sporting events – pop up in different cities.

Back in June, Sheriff Chronister said those crimes will not be tolerated.

