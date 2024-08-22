Over 2,300 drivers illegally passed Hillsborough County buses in 1st week of school: HCSO

New numbers reveal the impact of new cameras cracking down on drivers illegally passing school buses in Hillsborough County through the first week of school.

Over just four days, from August 12 to August 15, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office issued 2,391 warnings for stop-arm violations.

Video shared by HCSO shows violators running through buses' stop arms during the first week of school.

The new technology from BusPatrol, which went into effect across the school district this school year, sifts through all the footage collected to pick up license plates of drivers who put kids at risk by passing illegally.

For now, drivers who violate the stop-arm warning and flashing red lights urging them to stop will receive just a warning, but starting Sept. 12, violators will be slapped with a $225 ticket - more than red light violation fines.

"Our children's safety is non-negotiable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Following school zone speed limits and listening to crossing guards is essential to keeping our students safe."

In a recent statement, Superintendent Van Ayres called the new numbers shocking.

"We need everyone, everyone to pay attention and follow the rules of the road to keep our students safe after getting on and off the school bus," Ayres said. "2,391 violations are unacceptable, and we have to do better to protect our students."

According to a 2023 survey by the Florida Department of Education, bus drivers across the state reported more than 11,200 illegal passings a day - in a 180-day school year, this equals more than 2 million violations.

