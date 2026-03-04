Tampa International Airport prepares for spring break rush with new tech and travel upgrades

The Brief Tampa International Airport anticipates 75,000–80,000 passengers per day between March 5 and April 13, making spring break the airport’s busiest travel period. Upgrades include brand-new airside shuttles, real-time security wait-time displays, and TSA PreCheck touchless ID using facial comparison technology for faster screening.



Spring break is the busiest season for airports, including Tampa International Airport. They’re expecting more than three million travelers between March 5th to April 13. There are quite a few upgrades to make travel as smooth as possible.

As TPA is set to accommodate 75,000–80,000 travelers a day through the spring break period, there are some things to look out for here at the airport to look out for to help you get to your destination:

Brand-new airside shuttles: these modern vehicles, with their new operating software and refurbished infrastructure, are a significant upgrade for the shuttle system, bringing smoother, safer and more reliable service between the main terminal and airsides for airsides A and C.

Real-time security wait times: you will be able to see live security wait times on digital displays. It tracks passenger movement to give you the most accurate real-time updates.

TSA Pre-Check touchless ID: these lines use facial comparison technology for faster, contactless identity verification. This allows TSA pre-check travelers to quickly go through security while keeping your privacy. The images are deleted within 24 hours of your flight departer. If you do not want to do touchless ID, you can go through the standard line and show your proper identification. These are for passengers flying American, Alaska, Delta, Southwest and United Airlines.

Enhanced passenger processing for international arrivals: passengers returning to the U.S. will see quicker customs processing because of new biometric technology that reduces wait times by about 25%. Tampa International Airport is among the first of 15 airports nationwide to adopt this contactless system known as enhanced passenger processing, or EPP. This is optional.

Order ahead convenience: you can skip the food lines by ordering meals or coffee ahead with TPA to go with the Uber Eats or Starbucks apps, with pick-up available at participating TPA restaurants and shops, you can even narrow your food search by gate area.

Reserve parking in advance: to secure a spot, you can book parking at least 24 hours ahead for discounted rates. Click here for more parking information.

The airport suggests that people should come at least two hours early for domestic flights and at least three hours for international flights.