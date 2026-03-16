Airline CEOs urge Congress to pay TSA workers during partial government shutdown

The Brief A group of airline executives signed a letter urging Congress to support TSA workers after more than 60,000 of them received $0 paychecks this past Friday. This shutdown could worsen airport delays and long security lines during the busy spring break travel season. At Tampa International Airport, officials expect more than three million passengers over the next six weeks, with around 80,000 traveling through the airport each day.



As we continue this partial government shutdown, one of the areas most impacted is the aviation space, especially TSA. In fact, a group of airline executives are calling on congress to support TSA workers better as they are receiving zero-dollar paychecks, receiving nothing.

In a letter signed by members of the "Airlines of America" trade group on Sunday, executives called air travel "political football amid another government shutdown," saying that Americans are, quote, "tired of long lines at airports, travel delays and flight cancellations caused by shutdown after shutdown."

This trade group includes CEOs of Delta Air Lines, Alaska Air Group, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. FedEx and UPS also signed this letter. TSA workers nationwide woke up with a zero dollar paycheck on Friday. Executives say that that is simply unacceptable.

What they're saying:

"It's difficult, if not impossible, to put food on the table, put gas in the car and pay rent when you are not getting paid."

Also in this letter, executives say congress should pass acts like the Aviation Funding Solvency Act, the Aviation Funding Stability Act, and the Keep America Flying Act, which would ensure workers are paid during future shutdowns.

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By the numbers:

At Tampa International, officials expect more than three million passengers to pass through there for the next six weeks.

That’s about 80,000 passengers a day, so when it comes to getting through security, get here early. More than 60,000 TSA workers did not receive a paycheck on March 13, which not only puts financial stress on them, it puts stress on passengers and the airline industry as a whole as security is a crucial part of travel.

FOX 13 will keep you updated on air and online as this partial government shutdown progresses.