Overnight house fire displaces 4 in Clearwater

Clearwater
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Four people were displaced after a Clearwater home caught fire early Saturday morning, according to the City of Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire at 1148 Howard St. shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported, but the house sustained serious damage.

The four residents that have been displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 