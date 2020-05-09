Overnight house fire displaces 4 in Clearwater

article

Four people were displaced after a Clearwater home caught fire early Saturday morning, according to the City of Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire at 1148 Howard St. shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported, but the house sustained serious damage.

The four residents that have been displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.