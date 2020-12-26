Overnight shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt in Ybor

Police are looking for a gunman after a Christmas night shooting in Ybor City left two people dead and two others injured.

According to Tampa police, it was just before 2 a.m. when officers responded to a reported shooting along E. 7th Avenue near N. 20th Street. That’s where, they say, a suspect had approached the group of "unsuspecting" victims and fired several times in their direction before fleeing north.

The responding officers performed CPR on the four shooting victims until they could be hospitalized. Two of them, a 43-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, later died. The other two, a 33-year-old man and a a 32-year-old man, remain in serious but stable condition.

The suspect, meanwhile, was described as a 25- to 35-year-old black male with a thin build, about 135 to 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark-colored COVID face mask, black shirt, and white sneakers.

While it is early in the investigation, police say, the shooting does not appear to be a random incident. They are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses and asking the public to come forward with any tips.