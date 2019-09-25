Overturned truck closes I-275 lanes in Palmetto

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 are closed in Manatee County south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The view from SkyFOX showed a tractor-trailer on its side just before the exit for U.S. 41, blocking all southbound lanes.

Some traffic was getting by on the median, but troopers are diverting traffic onto U.S. 19.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Injuries were being reported, but no other details were available.