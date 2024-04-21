Pacific Counter's new location serves fresh foods in South Tampa

For the sixth time in six years, the Pacific Counter has opened a new restaurant location, this time in South Tampa.

"Pacific Counter is a passion project between myself and a couple of buddies of mine. It was started in 2018," shared Tanner Loebel, one of the co-founders.

He had taken a trip to California and was impressed by the fresh foods in poke bowls and rolls while there.

"Came home and I really couldn't find it anywhere," he admitted. "That is why we started what was the first build-your-own Poke bowl restaurant in St. Petersburg."

From there, the business took off and has expanded with the success of that first venue.

The menu is fresh foods that the servers will combine for you in different creations or, the customer can create their own.

"We offer multiple different proteins," said Loebel, "We offer tuna, salmon, two different types of chicken, crab, shrimp, tofu all different sorts of things that are cut and put into a bowl."

Those proteins can be combined with fresh carrots, onions, cucumbers, avocado, beans, corn and many other vegetable items.

"All things are cut and put into a bowl or into a roll," he shared.

The simple concept had proven wildly successful as they have grown from their simple roots to a local collection of restaurants reaching customers on both sides of Tampa Bay.

Part of the reason, according to Loebel, is their motto,"Good food and good vibes... We want to be more than just a great food place."

