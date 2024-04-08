Veteran-owned Tampa restaurant makes authentic BBQ and soul food

A Bay Area couple serves authentic BBQ and soul food at their veteran-owned restaurant in Tampa.

Wrighteous BBQ is a partnership between Shundra and Jerry Wright.

"I just love to cook. I love cooking for people. I love trying different ingredients and making different stuff," shared Shundra.

Her dishes are inspired by her Jamaican and Mississippi roots. Shundra says she likes experimenting in the kitchen.

"Right now, we sell a ton of brisket. Brisket is one of the biggest meat sellers right under the ribs. We do a lot of Hotmess Bowls, and you get to pick which meat you want," said Shundra.

Her husband, Jerry, says the Tampa community has come out and supported them since they started in the restaurant business in 2020.

"What makes us unique is everything is made with love. All our sides are made daily by Shundra from scratch. I mean, from soaking her beans overnight to cooking them on top of the stove," explained Jerry.

The old school mom-and-pop restaurant smokes their meats daily and offers house-made sauces.

Some of their most popular sides are the Shut The H*** Up Mac 'N Cheese, Mississippi Succotash, and Creamy Potatoes.

They also have special events and a Sunday Brunch menu. Wrighteous BBQ is located at 13609 North Florida Avenue in Tampa.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

To view the menu or order online, click here.

