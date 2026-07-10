Woman dies while paddleboarding at Lassing Park: Police

The Brief A 31-year-old woman died after going out on the water, sparking a Lassing Park death investigation, according to police. Authorities said they discovered her body floating near the shore along with a nearby paddleboard on Friday morning. Investigators do not consider the case suspicious but are waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the cause of death.



Police launched an investigation Friday morning after finding a 31-year-old woman dead in the water near the shore at Lassing Park.

Lassing Park death investigation

What we know:

Police responded to a call at Lassing Park, located at 2042 Beach Dr S.E., around 10 a.m. Friday regarding an unresponsive woman floating close to the shoreline. They said she was wearing a bathing suit when she was found.

Fire Rescue crews arrived quickly and confirmed that the 31-year-old woman had died. Detectives launched an immediate investigation, identifying the woman and confirming that she had been out paddleboarding.

A paddleboard was recovered drifting nearby in the water, and several of her other personal items were found sitting on the shore, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Investigators stated that the death does not appear suspicious at this time.

Pinellas medical examiner autopsy

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the woman's death remains unknown. Authorities are relying on the Pinellas Medical Examiner to conduct an official review and confirm how she died.

Police are also withholding the woman's identity for the time being. Officials stated her name will only be released publicly once her next of kin has been properly notified.