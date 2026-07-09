Tampa Bay Ferry: St. Pete approves downtown temporary dock location

The Brief The St. Pete City Council approved a temporary dock along Bayshore Boulevard for the Tampa Bay Ferry on Thursday. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority expanded its fleet to two vessels to double year-round service seven days a week. Hubbard's Marina will operate the vessels with plans to begin sailing to the Tampa Convention Center this fall.



The St. Pete City Council cleared the way Thursday for a temporary Tampa Bay Ferry dock along Bayshore Boulevard near the Vinoy to restore a previous downtown transit location. Mobro Marine, Inc. will complete the infrastructure work by the end of September.

St. Pete boat expansion

What we know:

The temporary dock will cost about $324,200 under a three-year contract with renewal options, according to city records. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority purchased two vessels using a $4.8 million federal grant to double service year-round.

RELATED: New boats, local operator secured for year-round Tampa Bay Ferry

The Bay Breeze holds up to 250 passengers, while the Clipper holds 149 passengers. Hubbard’s Marina will operate the ferry under a five-year agreement, charging around $10 per ticket.

Ships are heading to a Fort Lauderdale shipyard for refurbishing before launching between downtown and the Tampa Convention Center. Leaders expect the boats to begin sailing in October or November.

Local leader feedback

What they're saying:

PSTA Board Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders said the implementation will serve both entertainment and other transit uses.

"The consideration for the Bayboro, the North Yacht Basin, that was one of the things that we really, really, really wanted to make sure that we had as a part of this type of implementation of this type of service," she said.