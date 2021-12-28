Palm Harbor building evacuated after crew hits gas line
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A building had to be evacuated after a construction crew struck a gas line in Palm Harbor on Tuesday afternoon.
Pinellas County officials said a contractor struck a 2-inch gas line along the west side of McMullen Booth Road south of Tampa Road.
Clearwater Gas and a fire rescue unit responded to the scene, and gas supply had been shut off.
Officials said a medical facility located near the southwest corner of Tampa Road and McMullen Booth Road had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
The ramp from Tampa Road to southbound McMullen Booth Road was closed while workers repaired the gas line.
Advertisement