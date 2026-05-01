USF appears to remove Avalon Heights from website amid backlash over student murders

The Brief USF appears to have removed a page advertising the Avalon Heights apartment building from its off-campus student housing listings. Families of slain USF doctoral students are demanding answers about safety at Avalon Heights, an off-campus apartment complex for students. USF President Moez Limayem says the university is reviewing off-campus housing policies and safety measures following the killings of Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon. Zamil’s aunt says she believes the tragedy might have been prevented if warnings had been acted upon.



Families are raising questions about off-campus housing after the killings of two USF students.

What we know:

As the investigation into the deaths of USF doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy continues, families and friends are pressing for answers about student safety off campus, especially at Avalon Heights, the apartment complex where Limon lived with the man accused of killing him and his friend, Nahida Bristy.

Much of the concern centers on how Hisham Abugharbieh ended up living with other students in the first place, and whether complaints raised before the killings should have triggered stronger action.

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Court records and family accounts suggest there were warning signs. According to Limon’s brother, complaints had been made to Avalon Heights management about Abugharbieh’s behavior just weeks before the killings.

"We came to know that both Zamil and his roommate filed complaints against him just 15 days ago," he said, alleging Abugharbieh had "severe anger issues."

Investigators have also said Abugharbieh’s own mother told detectives her son struggled with anger and had been violent with family members in the past.

According to court records, Abugharbieh was charged with battery and domestic violence in 2023. An order of protection was filed against him by a family member.

What they're saying:

Zamil’s aunt says she would never have let him stay there.

For Zamil Limon’s aunt, Taslima Islam, one of the hardest parts of this case is learning after the fact what may have been happening inside the apartment.

"This is more difficult for me. I am pretty close, but I can’t save him," Islam said. "If I knew about [Abugharbieh] definitely I would come and take care of Zamil. I wouldn't allow Zamil to stay with him."

Islam said she had planned to move to Tampa from Orlando next school year so she could live with Zamil, and she believes the tragedy might have been prevented if family members had known more about his living situation.

"I [wouldn’t] allow it if I knew [about Abugharbieh]," she said. "Zamil didn’t share with us. We heard everything from other friends so it was too late when we knew everything. It was too late."

She also questioned how Abugharbieh, who had a criminal history, was able to live in the community and with other students.

"How was he able to stay with outside society?" Islam said. "If he was in prison or if he was in psychiatric hospital then ... why was he outside with civil society?"

Avalon Heights at Center of Accountability Questions

The victims’ families have already called for accountability from Avalon Heights, saying the complex failed to act despite complaints and failed to provide adequate safety measures.

In a family statement released after the killings, they asked the university to take legal action against the complex and questioned why stronger protections were not in place.

"We request that the University take appropriate legal action against Avalon Heights," the statement said in part.

The statement also questioned why a roommate was assigned "without proper background checks," why students were not informed of relevant concerns, and why security systems and camera coverage were not strong enough to protect residents.

"Even after complaints were made, why was no strong action taken?" the statement asked. "Why was the individual not removed from the residence or handled with proper urgency?"

Islam raised many of the same concerns in her own remarks.

"I have questions about Avalon Heights. Why didn't they check the criminal record [of Abugharbieh]? Why didn't they know? Why did they get other students to live with this killer?" she said.

"When Zamil complained, why didn't they take action? I have lots of questions about this. Where is the security?" she said.

USF says it is Reviewing Off-Campus Housing Policies

In a message to students, USF President Moez Limayem said the university is now reviewing the conditions and safety measures tied to off-campus housing facilities.

"We are actively working with law enforcement as they investigate," Limayem wrote. "I want to assure you that the university is reviewing all factors involved, including conditions and safety measures that are in place at off-campus housing facilities."

Limayem noted that USF does not own, operate or manage off-campus apartments, but said the university still has a responsibility to help students better understand safety risks.

"While USF does not own, operate or manage off-campus apartments, we recognize the importance of the safety and well-being of our students wherever they live," he wrote. "Our goal is to ensure that students have sufficient information that provides clarity and transparency regarding safety considerations to help prevent such tragedies in the future."

A web page for Avalon Heights on USF’s off-campus housing information website appears to have been removed.

The university’s review comes as families continue pushing both the school and Avalon Heights to re-evaluate how off-campus living options are presented to students, especially international students who may be living far from family support systems.

"The university brings international students from other countries. They come with lots of dreams, but here they don't have any family members or anybody, so why doesn't the university take care of them?" Islam asked. "If they took care of where students live, then this probably couldn't happen."

The Community Remembers Two Students Who Came to the U.S. with Big Dreams

Friends say both victims were talented, deeply committed students with bright futures.

Mohammed Uddin, who knew both students, said the loss has been devastating for the Bangladeshi community and for those who understood how much work it took for them to get here.

"They are the brightest students from our country," he said. "It’s not easy to go to the PhD program, to come to the U.S. ... they came with a dream."

USF says it remains in contact with those closest to Nahida and Zamil and continues working with representatives from the Bangladeshi Embassy and Consulate General to assist their families.

The university says a remembrance for Limon and Bristy will be held on campus on Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. as well as during next week’s commencement ceremonies. They will also be added to the memorial on campus for students who have died and recognized during the university’s annual memorial ceremony.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly what information Avalon Heights management had before the killings, what action was taken in response to any complaints, and whether any roommate screening or notification procedures will change as a result of the case. It is also not yet clear what specific policy changes could come from USF’s review of off-campus housing safety.