Palm Harbor church uses farm animals to teach children purpose, kindness and joy

Whether you call it a farm or a zoo, Live Oaks Bible Church in Palm Harbor has a purpose behind its animal program called A.R.K.

"A.R.K. stands for Animals Reaching Kids and that's what they do," explained Susan Cox, A.R.K. director.

Cox played a big role in putting together the A.R.K. program.

"In 2003 A.R.K. began, (but) the dream began when I was a little girl," she recalled. "A place let me make a difference in animal’s lives and I always wanted to do that for other kids."

The farm features horses, donkeys, sheep, goats, chickens, tortoises and turtles. All of the animals play a role in the program.

"We teach kids how to teach," said Cox. "When you train animals and you teach people, you learn."

That responsibility of caring for another living thing is a big part of the process and getting children to recognize that starts simple and naturally progresses with life on the farm.

"We have a program," shared Cox. "We teach how to groom... how to handle the animal... and the obedience of clicker training."

READ 2 rescued mustangs are newest members of Hernando County Sheriff's Civilian Mounted Unit

Cox smiles as she recalls children who have gone through the program. She enjoys seeing the kids grow and reach the point when all of the training and handling comes together and it clicks.

"And then there's purpose," Cox shared. "When you have a purpose for what you're doing ...it changes everything…You could give us a child from anywhere in the world whether they speak English or not, whether it's (sic) special needs or not, whatever, and we can put them with our animals and have a breakthrough somehow."

Cox said the breakthrough is the purpose of the program.

READ Take a trip to the top of Pryor Mountain, home to descendants of 'Cloud the Stallion'

"It awakens all kinds of different brain functions to get us to remember things, being kind and joyful," she said. "Words really can't express what we do here, but when you see it you're going to be amazed."

The church and the A.R.K. program are located at 6900 County Road 95 in Palm Harbor. To visit A.R.K. or volunteer or for the program, call 727-709-1267 for more information.

LINK: To learn more about the A.R.K. program at Live Oaks Bible Church, visit http://liveoaksbiblechurch.org/connect-1#ark.

Advertisement

MORE GOOD NEWS: Download the free FOX 13 News app for more #WeLiveHere stories like this