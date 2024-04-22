Palm Harbor hosting Volunteer Fair for people looking to give back

For people looking to give back to their community, finding the right fit when it comes to volunteering can take some work. With so many choices available, the City of Palm Harbor is trying to make the process easier with a Volunteer Fair.

Think of it as something like a speed dating event: potential volunteers will get a chance to learn about more than two dozen non-profit organizations in one place.

Sarah Aldrich, a board member from Palm Harbor Cares, and Megan DeBlasi, Director of Development for Clothes to Kids, talked with FOX 13 anchor Mariah Harrison about the Volunteer Fair.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, April 23rd at Palm Harbor Library, located at 2330 Nebraska Ave.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter