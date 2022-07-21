Palm Harbor teen arrested for stabbing 2 people, including his mom, deputies say

Two people were stabbed at a Palm Harbor home and deputies say they identified the suspect as one of the victims' 16-year-old son.

On Wednesday, before 9 p.m., Pinellas County deputies arrived at the home on Sleeplechase Lane after receiving a report about the stabbing.

Deputies said they located a woman with "multiple stab wounds," and found a second victim, a 41-year-old woman, inside the home. She also had stab wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives said they identified the 41-year-old woman's son as the suspect. They said he fled but later "surrendered to deputies."

He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on attempted murder charges.