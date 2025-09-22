Palmetto man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend in front of her friends found hiding in fairgrounds

The Brief A Palmetto man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in front of her friends. Police say the victim asked her friend to pick her up because her boyfriend was armed and being aggressive. Cilas Roblero Morales, 25, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.



A woman is dead, and her boyfriend is behind bars after gunshots rang out Sunday night in Palmetto.

The backstory:

According to the Palmetto Police Department, officers went to the 1400 block of 12th Avenue West in Palmetto around 11:30 p.m. to investigate reported gunshots.

When they arrived, two witnesses directed them to a nearby driveway where a 30-year-old woman was dead from an apparent gunshot to the head.

The witnesses told officers that the victim called them and said she wanted to be picked up because her boyfriend was armed and acting aggressively.

The witnesses, according to police, drove to Palmetto to pick her up.

Dig deeper:

They met the victim in the driveway and police say they were immediately confronted by her boyfriend, 25-year-old Cilas Roblero Morales.

Police said Roblero Morales fired several shots at the witnesses and the victim, striking her.

The witnesses ran from the scene.

After firing the shots, police said Roblero Morales ran westbound. He was later located by a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter hiding in the Manatee County Fairgrounds.

Roblero Morales was taken into custody without incident and a firearm, believed to be the murder weapon, was located nearby.

He is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.