Missing woman found dead inside SUV at McDonald's near Tampa: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office began an investigation after a missing 36-year-old woman was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday morning. A McDonald's manager discovered the unresponsive woman inside a Volkswagen SUV parked outside the University area restaurant and called 911. Relatives say they last saw the woman on Thursday before reporting her missing to law enforcement.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman who had been reported missing last week was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Tampa on Sunday morning.

McDonald's parking lot death investigation

What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a McDonald's in the University area located at 2205 E. Fletcher Ave. Deputies say the restaurant's manager called 911 to report an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found a Volkswagen SUV parked on the north side of the restaurant.

Inside the SUV, deputies found a dead woman who was identified as Erica Giordano, 36.

Missing woman timeline

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Giordano had last been seen by her family on July 2.

Deputies confirmed she had been reported missing before her body was discovered Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, an initial examination found no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released a cause or manner of death, and investigators have not said how long the vehicle had been parked at the McDonald's.

What's next:

HCSO said the investigation remains active and updates will be provided if more information is released.