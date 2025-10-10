Pam Bondi speaks in Tampa on efforts to combat political violence threats

Press play above to watch Pam Bondi's press conference live. It is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The Brief U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi will speak in Tampa on Friday morning. She will be giving remarks on efforts to combat threats of political violence. Bondi will be joined by Greg Kehoe, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, as well as federal, state and local law enforcement.



U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is coming home to Tampa on Friday to give remarks on efforts to combat threats of political violence.

Few details have been released about the Friday morning press conference, but she will be joined by Greg Kehor, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, as well as federal, state and local law enforcement.

Conservative political commentator and Tampa resident Benny Johnson is also expected to attend the press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.