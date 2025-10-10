Pam Bondi speaks in Tampa on efforts to combat political violence threats
TAMPA, Fla. - U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is coming home to Tampa on Friday to give remarks on efforts to combat threats of political violence.
Few details have been released about the Friday morning press conference, but she will be joined by Greg Kehor, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, as well as federal, state and local law enforcement.
Conservative political commentator and Tampa resident Benny Johnson is also expected to attend the press conference.
