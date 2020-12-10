Panera to offer 3 months of free unlimited coffee for new subscribers

Panera wants to help customers get their caffeine fix.

The fast-casual chain is offering three months of free unlimited coffee for anyone who signs up for its coffee subscription between Dec. 10 and Dec. 31, a spokesperson told Fox News.

This 21-day promotion applies to new members who have not tried the MyPanera+ Coffee program.

Customers who sign up can choose any size and flavor of Panera’s premium coffee. The subscription also applies to hot tea but excludes cold brew iced coffee, espresso, and cappuccino beverages, according to terms listed on Panera’s website.

Subscribers can order a hot or iced coffee or tea once every two hours in addition to unlimited refills. Customization is possible but upcharges may apply depending on what modifications are asked for.

“For Panera, coffee subscription is a simple way to bring joy, convenience and value to our customers while tapping into their daily habits—unlimited premium coffee coupled with our digital access makes their coffee run an easy and delicious stop,” Panera Bread’s Chief Brand & Concept Officer Eduardo Luz told Fox News via email.

“As we adapt to changing consumer behavior, the coffee program removes the price barrier to premium coffee and makes it more affordable and accessible all day long—so guests can get their cup, and pair that great coffee with a delicious menu item, whenever it works on their schedule,” he added.

Panera’s monthly coffee subscription is $8.99 plus tax, which is charged every 30 days. However, for this limited-time promo, new members will be billed 90 days out from their initial signup date.

New subscribers must be at least 18 years of age to be a part of Panera’s coffee program, and registrations are only available online.

For last month’s Cyber Monday, Panera began offering discounted coffee subscriptions for customers who want to give two or three months of coffee to someone as a gift.

The café and bakery chain launched its unlimited coffee subscription nationwide on Feb. 27, and appears to have lasted longer than its fast-food competitor Burger King, which launched a limited $5 coffee subscription in March 2019 and ended the program after a few months.

