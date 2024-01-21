'Parade dog': Scottish terrier becomes sensation in Largo

Her name is Ceilidh (pronounced kay-lee), and she's a Scottish terrier, but many people in Largo know her as the parade dog.

Ceilidh has her own float of sorts.

"We used to go in a lot of parades, Memorial Day Parades and Christmas Parades," explained owner Gary Graham.

But his dog is little, and the walking was exhausting for those tiny legs.

"So I got this little Radio Flyer wagon for her, and then the handle was real short, and I didn't want to lean over to pull it around, so I got a monster truck radio controlled to pull it around and that got it started," continued Graham.

His plan was initially to just make it easier for Ceilidh to be in and see the parades, but the monster truck pulling the Radio Flyer wagon with a cute little dog in it became a local sensation.

"I got the biggest thing I could find. It was way overkill," Graham said about the monster truck.

He calculated the weight of the wagon and Ceilidh and decided that he needed something with lots of power to handle that load.

In action, the truck can handle more weight, so he began to create decorations for it to go with the themes of the parades.

"I got the idea that for each holiday to do something. The truck changes from reindeer to rabbits, [to] shamrocks for St. Patricks," he explained.

And the wagon gets the same treatment complete with a costume for Ceilidh.

"4th of July and Memorial Day, and [of course] the Scottish Highland games," said Graham.

As much work as it is putting the pieces together for the next parade, for Graham and Ceilidh, it's worth it.

"We enjoy putting smiles on faces. That's what it's all about," added Graham.

You can see Ceilidh in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Largo. Watch for updates on when that will be on the City of Largo's website.

