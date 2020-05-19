Parrot steals the spotlight during St. Pete mayor's daily COVID-19 update

The mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida gives a daily update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tuesday's update had a twist.

Instead of going live from a room inside a city building, Mayor Rick Kriseman gave his remarks from the historic Sunken Gardens, complete with an avian backdrop.

The video was recorded and posted on the city's Facebook page. Kriseman gave updates on everything from restaurants to face masks, but the parrot in the background really stole the show.

For nine minutes and 34 seconds, the parrot swayed, shook its head, and groomed its feathers while the mayor presented vital information to the citizens of St. Pete.

Watch Kriseman's full remarks on the city's Facebook page.