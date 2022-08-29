Parts of Gandy Beach blocked off to protect mangroves, environment

Big changes are happening at a popular waterside hangout in Pinellas County. Officials are cracking down at Gandy Beach, blocking off the mangroves and large beach area to vehicles in an effort to protect the environment.

You won't find it on any list of must-see places, but regulars love coming to Gandy Beach.

"This is the first place that I found that I can come after work just to relax, listen to the waves a little bit, get some sun," said Paul Schneider.

The sandy area that parallels Gandy Boulevard is technically a state right of way, which is why the Florida Department of Transportation takes care of it. Officials said the activity at Gandy Beach is getting out of hand.

Garbage constantly piles up at the numerous trash cans, litter is left in the sand or floating in the water, the mangroves are being damaged by people and cars and branches are snapped, burned and cut.

"We've been told about illegal drug use, overnight camping, which is illegal, burning of the mangroves, just a lot of damage out there to the environment," FDOT Spokesperson Kris Carson said. "So we're hoping this bollard project will cut down on that."

Crews started installing wooden posts along the mangroves about 10-days ago. When finished, there will be about 880 four-foot-tall bollards blocking the mile of mangroves, along with a gate at the main beach area. Changes that will significantly restrict where people can drive and park.

"We don't want to take the area away from the public because we know it is a beautiful area," said Carson. "People do like to fish out there. We want to protect the environment and protect the mangroves."

Signs have been posted at the beach to try to cut down on the illegal activity and excessive littering, but lately things have gotten worse. The idea of the bollards came up about a year ago to combat the issue.

Some folks are sad the fun and freedom at Gandy Beach is ending. While others are glad the area is being conserved and cleaned up.

"We want to protect it. We also want to enjoy it. And I think there is a happy medium," said Schneider.

FDOT told FOX 13 News the $70,753.20 project is expected to be complete before the Labor Day holiday weekend. New mangrove plants will also be added to try to restore the protected trees.